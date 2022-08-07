SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound to an arm. She was treated at the scene by Shreveport Fire Department EMTs and was later taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument between two women escalated, and one of the women stabbed the other with a kitchen knife, police said.

Officers say they have identified a suspect who left the scene in a tan or brown Buick sedan and had a 2-year-old child in the car with her.