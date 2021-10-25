Shreveport man arrested in connection with Oct. 6 double-shooting in Garden Valley

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 21-year-old Shreveport man is behind bars, accused in an October shooting that left two men wounded in the Garden Valley neighborhood, just south of Sunset Acres.

Demarcus Mandigo was booked into the Shreveport City Jail early Monday afternoon in connection with the Oct. 6 shooting in the 7100 block of Jewella Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

According to SPD, detectives with SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Mandigo as the suspected shooter.

The next day, on Oct. 7, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. No bond was set at the time, nor has a bond been set since Mandigo’s arrest.

It is unclear how officers found Mandigo, but Crime Stoppers did offer a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.