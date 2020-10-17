Shreveport police arrest suspect in triple-homicide; more arrests expected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide investigators have made an arrest in connection with a triple homicide in the Allendale neighborhood earlier this month.

Tobias Williams, 31, is accused in the Oct. 6, 2020 deaths of 58-year-old Rodney Bryant, 55-year-old David Savore and 54-year-old Carl Pratt.

Bryant, Savore and Pratt were found dead near a vacant residence by Shreveport Police, who responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Garden Street. All had suffered gunshot injuries.

Homicide detectives launched their investigation immediately and following 10-day investigation, were able to identify Williams as one of the suspects believed to be responsible for the murders.

Multiple factors led to Williams’ identification, including a tip from Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers.

Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Williams with three counts of second-degree murder, with a bond of $2,250,000.

Williams surrendered himself to Shreveport Police Friday night. Following interviews with detectives, Williams was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

This is not Williams’ first rodeo – in the past, he has been arrested by Shreveport Police for multiple offenses, that include drug charges, armed robbery, simple, aggravated and second-degree battery, murder and attempted murder.

More arrests in connection with the triple homicide are expected and the investigation is ongoing, so detectives are not releasing any further information at this time.

