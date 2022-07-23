SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in jail after police searched a west Shreveport home Thursday evening and found narcotics and a firearm.

Responding to complaints of drug activity at a home in the 4200 block of Madera Street, the Shreveport Police Narcotics Unit searched the location around 6 p.m. with a warrant.

Police say the search turned up narcotics and an assault rifle which they determined was in the teen’s possession. A stolen vehicle was also found at the property and recovered by police.

The teen is charged with one count of juvenile possession of a handgun, one count of illegal possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and distribution of schedule one narcotics.

The Bossier City SWAT team assisted the SPD Narcotics Unit by providing two tactical response vehicles to the scene.