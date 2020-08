SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a 37-year-old man for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 13.

Jacob Martin is a white male who stands six-feet tall.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips

