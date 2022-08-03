Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help investigators identify individuals responsible for fraudulent check deposits at a local credit union.

Police say they were contacted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union to report individuals who deposited multiple fraudulent checks, which led to a substantial loss to the business.

Police were able to get still images of two subjects who completed the transactions at the North Market Street branch.

Bank Fraud Suspects (Source: Shreveport Police Dept.)

Police ask that anyone who knows the identity of these perpetrators should contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers. Information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for these crimes is rewarded with a cash payment from crime stoppers.

Use reference report number 22-098238 to report tips related to this case.