Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help investigators identify individuals responsible for fraudulent check deposits at a local credit union.
Police say they were contacted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union to report individuals who deposited multiple fraudulent checks, which led to a substantial loss to the business.
Police were able to get still images of two subjects who completed the transactions at the North Market Street branch.
Police ask that anyone who knows the identity of these perpetrators should contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers. Information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for these crimes is rewarded with a cash payment from crime stoppers.
Use reference report number 22-098238 to report tips related to this case.