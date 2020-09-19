Shreveport police at scene of shooting across the street from Mall St. Vincent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting on Southern Avenue.

According to SPD Assistant Chief Tim Beckius, after shots were fired at a vehicle at Wilkinson Terrace apartments, it took off down Southern Avenue toward Mall St. Vincent and crashed into the sidewall on Southern across the street from the Mall.

When officers arrived around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the crashed vehicle. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

It is believed the suspect ran from the scene on foot, and while investigators gather evidence at the scene and interview witnesses, other officers are searching the nearby neighborhoods for a suspect.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

