Shreveport Police at scene of shootings in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, la. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of at least two shootings in the Allendale area of Shreveport.

The shootings took place on at Garden and Hamilton Streets and also in the 1600 block of Templeman Street.

According to police, the caller reporting the incident heard around 20 shots in the area around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

An NBC6/FOX33 crew has been dispatched to the scene and will bring details as they become available.

