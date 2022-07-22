SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith gave the quarterly crime update during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The conference was held at police headquarters at 3 p.m. During the conference, Chief Smith covered crime statistics for the second quarter of 2022, gave an update on strategies that were put into place, and announced new initiatives that will start in the future.

Chief Smith says the total amount of violent crimes is down 9% and compared to this time in 2021 homicides are down 35%. He also says that property crimes are down 6%.

“We’re working smarter and harder with much less,” Chief Smith said.

A new initiative Chief Smith announced will help with speeding in school zones by installing cameras. Chief Smith hopes this new initiative and partnership with Blue Line Solutions will help with speeding and vehicular deaths after 17 have happened this year compared to 11 this time in 2021.

In the first quarter conference, Chief Smith said homicides were down compared to the first quarter of 2021. Shreveport has had 15 homicides, and a slew of shootings and other crimes during the first quarter. Chief Smith said during the first conference that out of the 15 homicides reported this year 11 are cleared by arrest.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor also expressed her gratitude and pledged support for SPD and their updated law enforcement efforts.