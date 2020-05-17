Shreveport police detain two in Saturday afternoon fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a fatal shooting which claimed the life of a local man Saturday evening.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of East Ratcliff Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 37year-old male suffering from gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he later died injuries.

Based on preliminary information at the crime scene, authorities believe the incident occurred after the man arrived at the East Ratcliff Street residence and forcefully entered the home without permission.

Police believe the man, once inside the home, was shot once by a person present inside the residence. Authorities detained two people at the scene, one of whom is the suspected shooter.

During their investigation, detectives learned the victim was known to people inside the home and possibly shared a romantic relationship with one of the detained suspects.

Currently, charges are pending as the investigation moves forward.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.