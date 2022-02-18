SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say the deadly shooting on Barbara Ave. Thursday happened during a drug deal, not a home invasion robbery.

Now, the man that told police he shot 25-year-old Regmond Mitchell in self-defense is behind bars, charged with his death.

Mitchell was found dead in a car in the driveway of the home just before 10 a.m. after officers were called to the home to investigate a reported shooting.

Police say Ernie Campbell, 25, told officers that Mitchell had tried to rob him and a woman. But investigators learned by talking to witnesses and gathering evidence that Mitchell and Campbell were “engaging in a drug transaction.” During that transaction, police say Campbell pulled out a gun and shot Mitchell at least once in the head.

Detectives believe that Campbell and others fabricated the robbery story in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Following interviews with investigators, Campbell was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder and an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery stemming from a 2021 case in which he is accused of striking another man with a firearm, causing serious injuries.

No bond has been set on the murder and bond was set at $50,000 on the aggravated battery.