Shreveport police, fire explain safety protocols during violent situations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police and Fire Departments are responding to a claim made following Tuesday’s fatal shooting at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in north Shreveport that it took too long for emergency responders to arrive.

One of the witnesses on the scene criticized the response time for police and emergency services. Eric Miller says performed CPR on the gunshot victim for more than 30 minutes before EMS arrived.

However, Sgt. Angie Willhite of the Shreveport Police Department says the initial call came in at 3:22 p.m., and the first officers arrived on the scene at 3:31 p.m.

Assistant to Fire Chief Clarence Reese says firefighters and EMS have to wait until police clear the scene.

“We want to make sure that we notify everyone that anytime there’s a shooting or a violent encounter, we do not go on that scene until Shreveport Police Department or a law enforcement agency has deemed it safe,” said Reese. “And that’s not something that’s Shreveport Fire Department-related, that’s a national standard.”

Reese says police enter these violent situations and act fast, in order to get victims the help they need.

“They are trained, prior to us getting there, they can start CPR,” Reese said. “However, they have some procedural things they have to do to make sure the scene is safe for us to enter, and before they even get down there and do CPR, they don’t know where the shooter is.”

The incident remains under investigation.