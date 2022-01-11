Shreveport police, fire investigating connection between fire at tattoo school and possible assault

SFD and SPD are investigating a fire at the World’s Only Tattoo School and a nearby assault victim. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are trying to determine if a fire early Tuesday morning at a Shreveport tattoo school and an injured man found nearby are connected.

Shreveport Police were called just after 7:10 Tuesday morning about a man bleeding and possibly assaulted at the corner of Lake and Marshall Street. The man was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

While investigating the possible assault, officers noticed smoke coming from behind the World’s Only Tattoo School and called the Shreveport Fire Department just before 7:30 a.m.

When the first fire unit arrived, they found the building on fire and called in more SFD units. It took 28 firefighters until 7:54 a.m. to get the fire under control. All damage was contained to the inside of the building and didn’t spread to any nearby buildings.

Investigators from both the Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire and if there is a connection between it and the man who was found injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more details as they become available.