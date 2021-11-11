Shreveport police ID Bossier City teen wanted for state fair shooting

Donald Ray Jackson, 17, is wanted on a warrant one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the shooting Saturday night at the State Fair of Louisiana that wounded a teen. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a Bossier City 17-year-old as a suspect in the shooting at the State Fair of Louisiana over the weekend that left another teenager critically wounded.

17-year-old Donald Ray Jackson is wanted on a warrant one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the shooting Saturday night on the north side of Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, near the State Fair’s Agricultural Center on Pershing Boulevard. Officers arrived to find the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Jackson’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement immediately. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Jackson’s arrest.

Police are encouraging Jackson to surrender himself immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.