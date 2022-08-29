SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a second suspect in a shooting earlier this month in Allendale that left a woman wounded.

Police say 20-year-old Tydarrien Porter is wanted in connection with the shooting in the 2600 block of Myrtle Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 21, that sent the 32-year-old victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to her hand and neck.

According to SPD, investigators identified Porter after releasing security camera footage seeking to identify suspects in the case. Porter is now wanted on warrants for one count of illegal use of a firearm during violence and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Bond on the warrants for Porter total $175,000.

The first suspect identified in the shooting, 30-year-old Deshawn Kemp, remains wanted on a warrant charging him with illegal use of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kemp or Porter is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or submit tips anonymously via Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.