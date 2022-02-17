SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified and are looking for the man they believe fatally shot another man during a dispute Wednesday in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

Archille Holmes Jr., 27, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Mansfield Road just after 12:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting and found the victim had been shot in the head. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.

SPD says officers detained witnesses and called for investigators, detectives with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded and launched their investigations, and CSIU collected evidence, including video and detectives canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed witnesses. They worked into the night and used multiple investigative factors to identify Holmes as the individual they believe is responsible for the homicide.

Detectives believe that a dispute between the victim and a group of people precipitated the murder. No bond was set on the warrant for Holmes.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Holmes’s whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to information that leads to the arrest of individuals wanted for committing crimes.

Crime Stoppers will pay at least $2,000for information leading to Holmes’s arrest.