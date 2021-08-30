Shreveport police identify suspect wanted in fatal Mooretown shooting

Carlin Cotton, 51, is wanted on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Cedric Fuller. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood earlier this month.

Carlin Cotton, 51, is wanted on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Cedric Fuller.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on August 17 at a home in the 4200 block of Baxter Street. Officers arrived to find Fuller had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

As a result of their investigation, SPD Violent Crimes detectives identified Cotton as a suspect in the homicide. A warrant was issued on August 20. His bond was set at $750,000.

However, detectives have been unable to locate Cotton and are reaching out to the public for assistance. Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts are asked to contact detectives at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to receive a reward or remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.