Shreveport police investigate fatal shooting on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police investigate a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday.

SPD says a car driving west on Interstate 20 near Jewella Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and started firing gunshots from their car.

Two adults and a juvenile in the care were shot.

One victim was an adult woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male and a juvenile boy both suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the arm.

They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

At this time there is no suspect in this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

