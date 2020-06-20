Shreveport police investigate Friday morning homicide; seek information

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the murder of a man in east Shreveport.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue on reports of a deceased person. Arriving officers immediately suspected foul play and investigators were called to the scene.

Investigators learned the male victim was last seen around midnight on Friday. The victim was discovered after his employer came to his residence to pick him up for work found him dead inside his home.

Detectives believe the victim died as a result of gunshot injuries, but an autopsy is pending to confirm.

Crime Scene investigators responded to process the scene and recover evidence. They canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with witnesses.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the victim and will release his name when he is positively identified and family has been notified.

Investigators are asking any members of the public that have information relative to this homicide to contact them at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their App, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000.00 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this murder. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

