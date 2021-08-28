Shreveport police investigate Friday night shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Friday evening shooting in north Shreveport that left one man injured and another at large.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Northwood II in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive.

When they arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, but were unable to find the shooter.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in non-life-threatening condition, where he is expected to recover.

Officers and detectives gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, but no suspects have yet been identified.

