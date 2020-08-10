Police investigating homicide in West Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an apparent homicide in the Garden Valley neighborhood.

Just before noon Monday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a body in the 3400 block of West 70th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male on the floor of a mobile home. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, so the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Caddo Parish Coroner responded to the scene.

SPD Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and police are interviewing potential witnesses. Police say neighbors reported they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Monday.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.