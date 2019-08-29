Shreveport police investigate fatal Kingswood Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police continue to investigate a fatal shooting at a home on Kingswood Drive.

This is the second fatal shooting at the same home in just a few months.

Police say the victim was in the front yard when a group of men came around the corner and shot him several times.

The victim ran to the back of the home, but he did not survive.

As of now, the man has not been identified.

We do know 27-year-old Montrevious Smith was killed at the same home back in April.

