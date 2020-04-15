Shreveport police investigate late-night baseball-bat homicide

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detectives have identified a person of interest in a late-Tuesday-night homicide in the Anderson Island neighborhood, but are withholding the name until further investigation.

Just minutes before midnight Tuesday, SPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance outside the Embassy House Apartments in the 2900 block of Dee Street.

When they arrived, officers found a severely-beaten man lying on the ground at a construction site near the complex. The man was not breathing and unresponsive.

Witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a baseball bat walking away from the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

