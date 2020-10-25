Shreveport police investigate late-Saturday night fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport homicide detectives are investigating a late-Saturday night fatal shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Leeactrice Reed, 21, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of Panatela Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Reed, who was lying in the front yard of a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries just minutes after his arrival.

Reed was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

