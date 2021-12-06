Shreveport police investigate overnight double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an overnight double homicide in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Around 12:45 a.m. a concerned citizen contacted Shreveport police regarding shots fired in the area of Miles Street and Broadway Avenue. The caller left the scene before police arrived.

When they got to the area and circulated the scene, they located a vehicle in a vacant field in the 4100 block of Miles Street, and when they investigated, they found a deceased man and woman with gunshot wounds inside the car.

The victims in the fatal shootings have not been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shootings, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.