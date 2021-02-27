Shreveport police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police were called to a shooting in the Broadway area around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the lower back at a separate location believed to be in the area of San Jacinto and Frederick Street, and taken to the residence in the Broadway area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.