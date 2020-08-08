Shreveport police investigate Saturday morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a Saturday morning shooting in the Queensborough area.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a male found shot in the 3000 block of Jackson Street, between Kentucky and Alabama Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said.

The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health for treatment and investigators are now at the location gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

According to neighbors at the scene, the victim and another man were in an argument when the victim was shot.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.