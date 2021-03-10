Shreveport police investigate shots fired on Hearne Ave. near I-20 exit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police units have responded to reports of shots being fired in the Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to Caddo911 dispatch, Shreveport police received a call around 9:35 p.m. about a shooting at the Interstate 20 exit on Hearne Avenue. Multiple units showed up at the scene, and they found a cab in the ditch.

A cab driver told officers he thought he was being shot at and he jumped out of the car before running towards the state fairgrounds.

Police say they did find bullet casings at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.