SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022.

The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle.

SPD Public Information Officer Sergeant Angie Willhite says it is best to be vigilant, pay attention to surroundings, and keep personal items and valuables secure.

“Secure your vehicles, secure your garages,” Willhite said.

Willhite referenced a theft on July 4 when a man walked into the garage at the Carvana dealership in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive.

“(the man) Enters into the business, takes a couple of air compressors and some water that we know of at this point, loads them into the vehicle, and they flee,” Willhite said.

The video shows the driver had a least two accomplices waiting inside the SUV. It is unclear who the third person is, she says.

In another incident on July 10, two men were caught on camera stealing property from a Woodlawn Terrace Apartment.

“Some of that property being purses; flat-screen TVs and other items,” says Willhite.

Six days later, on July 16, a vehicle burglary on Pierremont Road was recorded on surveillance video.

“He had already burglarized the vehicle, went through the vehicle, and went through a purse. Took, I guess, a key fob or what he believed to be a key fob or a key to that vehicle,” Willhite said. “He had returned with what the detective believed was the intent to steal that vehicle.”

Willhite urges the public to speak up if they know anything, adding the suspects need to be held accountable.

“Get them off the streets to where we can stop these types of crimes, at least momentarily,” she says.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for arrests in all three of these burglaries.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.