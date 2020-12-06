Shreveport police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting that injures two

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting in west Shreveport that left two men injured.

Police were called to reports of a 7000 block of Pines Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to Ochsner LSU Health in undetermined condition.

According to police, a group of people were walking in the strip center and became involved in a discussion or altercation with the two victims who were inside a black Toyota Camry. Gunfire erupted with multiple bullets being pumped into the vehicle hitting both victims.

SPD Crime Scene Investigators and detectives are at the scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available in this developing story.