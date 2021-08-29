Shreveport police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in west Shreveport that wounded a man.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting victim who had been taken by private vehicle to Fire Station No. 13 at 5915 West 70th St.

When police arrived, the victim reported he had been walking in the 6200 block of Tierra Drive when he heard three shots ring out and one of those bullets hit him in the leg.

The female driver who dropped off the victim at the fire station left before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in a non-life-threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, but no persons of interest have been identified at this time.