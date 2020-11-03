Shreveport police investigate Sunday evening fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a Sunday evening fatal shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Patrick Miles, 46, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health, police say.

Just after 7:20 p.m. Sunday, SPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Miles with single gunshot wound to the chest. Shreveport Fire Department first responders rushed Miles to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

SPD detectives and crimes scene investigators were called to the scene and gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, including neighbors in the area who reported hearing gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

