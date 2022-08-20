SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in Southern Hills.

Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m.

The victim reported that five masked Black males approached him with guns and rifles, demanding his vehicle. The man told police that two of the carjacker got into his 2019 silver Chevrolet Camaro and drove away. The remaining three individuals left the scene in the White GMC Yukon that they were riding in.

This is an ongoing investigation.