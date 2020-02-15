Shreveport police investigating fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Queensborough area.

Shreveport police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Bellaire in Shreveport around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses, but have not developed a suspect.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

