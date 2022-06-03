SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A late-night shooting in the Highland neighborhood that left one person injured Thursday has Shreveport police investigating.

Officers and EMS responded to the scene on Columbia St. near Highland Ave just after 11:00 p.m.

Shooting on Highland and Columbia in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

When SPD arrived at the home in the 400 block of Columbia St., they found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say that an unknown black male, in a white tank top and jeans, was visiting the home when he shot the victim in the shoulder with a handgun and then fled on foot.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.