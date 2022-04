SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Shreveport Friday evening.

Shreveport police officers responded to an emergency call on the 2700 block of Judson St. in the Queensborough neighborhood around 6:45 p.m.

Police on scene of a shooting on Judson St.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.