Shreveport police investigating rolling shootout in Stoner Hill

At least one car in the 100 block of East Herndon was left riddled with bullets after a rolling shootout in the Stoner Hill neighborhood Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating what appears to have been a rolling shootout between people in two cars in the Stoner Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

Police received several calls reporting shots fired just before 9:30 a.m. and arrived to find at least one car in the 100 block of East Herndon riddled with bullets.

So far, there are no reports of anyone being shot or injured, according to SPD. Investigators are still working to identify suspects and the vehicles involved in the shooting.

