Shreveport police investigating shooting in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Homicide investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to dispatch records, the call reporting a shooting on Southern Avenue near E. 63rd Street came in just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Crime scene investigators are also on the scene.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been taken to the hospital or in custody in connection with the shooting. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.