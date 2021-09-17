Shreveport police: Woman critically wounded in drive-by shooting in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating drive-by a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood early Friday evening that left a woman seriously wounded.

Police on the scene say a woman was hit in the thigh while she was in the yard of a home on Frederick Avenue, between Mertis and McCutcheon. Officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting around 6:20 p.m., according to dispatch records.

Shell casings can be seen in the street and officers on the scene appear to be looking for more around a Honda Accord sedan parked on the street inside the taped-off crime scene area.

Police say the victim was rushed into surgery. Her current condition is not available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

