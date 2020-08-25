Shreveport police investigating shots fired at Broadmoor apartment complex, six in custody

At least people are in custody in connection with an investigation into shots fired at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood Monday afternoon. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least six people are in custody in connection with an investigation into shots fired at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Riverside Oaks Apartments in the 100 block of Southfield Road.

There are no reports of anyone being hit, but Shreveport police say they have taken six people into custody and confiscated two handguns.

No names have been released and police say they are still investigating.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.