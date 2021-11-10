Shreveport police looking to ID couple that distracted shopper, stole credit card

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking to identify a man and a woman who worked together to steal a victim’s credit card at a West Shreveport Walmart.

Police say it happened on October 21 at the Walmart on Westport Avenue. The victim says a woman distracted her as a man went into her purse and stole her credit card. The pair went on to use the card to make purchases at another location.

Anyone with information on this incident or these individuals is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.