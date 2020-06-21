Shreveport police make arrest in overnight violent domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police patrol officers have charged a man with multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident early this morning in west Shreveport.

Floyd Cathron, 56, was arrested and charged with several counts, following a short car chase that ended when he crashed his car.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Bienville on reports of a domestic that was in progress. Officers were told that a male suspect was actively battering and threatening to shoot his girlfriend at a home on Bienville.

Allegedly, the female victim was punched multiple times by the suspect, causing her to drop a six-month-old baby she was holding. The suspect also battered another juvenile during the incident. All three victims were treated by the Shreveport Fire Department on scene for minor injuries.

Cathron fled the scene in a Nissan Sentra. Callers provided dispatchers with a good description of the vehicle, allowing police to locate it at Mansfield Road and Hollywood Avenue.

But, when officers tried to stop Cathron, he wasn’t having it and tried to outrun them. That, however, came to a screeching halt when Cathron crashed into a utility pole at Mansfield Road and Lloyd Street.

Police then took Cathron into custody and took a side trip to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital for a physical examination.

Then, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Cathron was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on (1) count of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment; two counts of domestic abuse battery; and one count of aggravated flight from an officer.

