Shreveport Police officer pleads guilty to battery, resigns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Shreveport police officer accused of physical abuse of a suspect in custody has pleaded guilty to simple battery in Caddo District Court, Thursday, October 3.

33-year-old, William McIntire, plead before Caddo District Judge, Katherine Dorroh, receiving a sentenced to six months in the Parish jail, suspension, and has been placed on six months of supervised probation contingent on his immediate resignation from the force.

In addition, McIntire is also was ordered to enroll in and complete an anger-management course.

The battery charge arose out of an arrest of Lamario Hobbs, a suspect in a robbery on August 29, 2019.

After the robbed victim reported the crime to police, a male matching the description was located by McIntire and other SPD officers.

After a short foot pursuit, Hobbs was detained.



Hobbs allegedly was kicked in the face by McIntire after Hobbs was subdued, not resisting and in custody. Hobbs suffered a swollen eye. He was treated at the hospital and then released to the jail where he remains awaiting trial in connection with the simple robbery charge.

McIntire, who was hired by SPD in July 2012, was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Laura Fulco. He was defended by Eron Brainard.