Shreveport police on lookout for suspect in late-morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police investigating a late-morning shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Joanna Drive just before 11 a.m. today. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot to the ankle.

According to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, who was at the scene, a suspect was walking on foot and started shooting at the home. Although there were three people inside – a male, female and a child, only the male was injured.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect got inside a vehicle after the shooting, but was unable to give a description of the suspect or the vehicle until detectives have fully investigated.

The suspect remains at large at this time, and anyone with any information is asked to come forward or call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

