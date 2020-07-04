SPD investigating shooting at St. Vincent Mall, 1 man wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at Shreveport’s St. Vincent Mall where a man was struck by gunfire inside of a Dillard’s Saturday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of St. Vincent Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. about shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. There is no word on the victim’s condition, and police say they have someone in custody.

Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement Saturday evening in regard to the shooting.

“I just left the scene of a shooting that took place at Mall St. Vincent. There was a young adult victim and I’m heartbroken. A shopping trip on a holiday weekend turned tragic. We as a community have to take care of one another. We will argue, disagree, but we cannot resort to these types of senseless acts of violence. SPD has the suspect in custody and is gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Please be safe this July 4th weekend.” Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Mayor

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

