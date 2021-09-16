SPD: 3 shot at close range in Cherokee Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirm three people were shot at close range Thursday evening in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Police say two of the victims were critically wounded. There is no word on the third. Two of the victims are male, another is female.

According to Caddo dispatch records, it happened just before 9 p.m. outside a home on West Algonquin Trail near Navaho Trail. Sgt. David Walls says officers responding to a 911 call arrived to find two victims shot in a car and a third was found wounded in a carport. Walls said all three were shot at close range.

Witnesses say they heard several shots fired.

The incident drew a large police presence. There were more than 20 Shreveport police units on the scene and several Shreveport Fire Department EMS units as of 10 p.m.

There is no word on whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.