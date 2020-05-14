Shreveport Police on the lookout for man accused in Family Dollar theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Family Dollar in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on May 6 in the 3700 block of West 70th St.

According to Shreveport Police, a black male was caught on camera entering the business and taking items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or us the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-071781 with your tip.

