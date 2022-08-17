SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance video from a 2018 shooting that killed one and wounded two others in hopes of drumming up some new leads in the cold case.

Justin Kemp, 36, was shot during what police believe was a drug deal in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop on Jewella Ave. just before 10 p.m. on July 29, 2018. He died months later at the hospital. The two others struck by the gunfire went on to recover from their injuries.

Police say multiple shots were fired from the north toward Doris Street at the back of the vehicle seen in the surveillance video, striking Kemp several times. His passenger was struck once by gunfire. A third victim later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the crime scene just before and after the shooting and asking the public to identify the person or persons responsible for Kemp’s death. Crime Stoppers offers a minimum cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

“Someone knows who killed Justin Kemp,” SPD said in a statement on Facebook. “We are asking those with that information to come forward and help Justin Kemp’s two children and those that loved him get the closure they deserve for the loss of their loved one.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to provide a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373 or submitting tips via the app P3Tips.