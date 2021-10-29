Shreveport Police responding to shooting near academy in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been shot and Shreveport Police are investigating after a shooting happened a block away from the Caddo Teaching Academy Friday night.

The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. with reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Wallace Ave. Just after 8:40 p.m. there were 9 SPD units on the scene on the corner of Wallace Ave. and Midway Ave.

Police say a man was driving down Wallace Ave. past the intersection when he was shot multiple times. He crashed his car and was taken to Ochsner Hospital. SPD says he is was seriously wounded.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police have not yet released why the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.