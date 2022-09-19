SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a late-Saturday night shooting that left one woman dead.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum, who was rushed to Ochsner LSU Heath Hospital but died less than an hour later.

Police say just before midnight Saturday, patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When they arrived, they found Kellum sitting inside an SUV that crashed into a tree at Illinois Street and Kennedy Avenue.

Kellum was suffering from one gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were summoned to the scene. CSIU collected items of evidence and investigators canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses and video. This investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

This is the 38th Homicide in Shreveport in 2022.